Visit Tyler launches new website

TYLER, TX – Visit Tyler has launched a brand new website. Holli Forniquet told KTBB on Friday, “The site is designed to attract visitors, promote community businesses, and provide services to residents, and it is desktop friendly as well as mobile friendly. We have got cutting edge technology, it’s fast. We’ve got videos on there, beautiful photography and the most robust calendar. If you are looking for an event happening in Tyler you will find it on our site.”To view the site click the link. https://www.visittyler.com/.

The newly redesigned site, VisitTyler.com, will provide resources in a way that positions Visit Tyler as the premier source for all things Tyler to visitors as well as the community, showing the story Tyler has to tell, and all that it has to offer in entertainment, dining, lodging, events, and much more. As of 2019, Texas has become one of the fastest-growing parts in the U.S. with Tyler having a net migration of 11,910 between 2010 and 2018. With the recent announcement that the University of Texas System will launch a Medical School, the city will grow even more.