Man killed by tree is first Texas death blamed on Laura

HEMPHILL (AP) – An East Texas man who died when Hurricane Laura threw a a tree onto his home is believed to be the state’s first reported death from the storm. Sabine County Emergency Management Coordinator Kerwin Lloyd identified the man Friday as 54-year-old David Murrell. Lloyd said said Murrell died Thursday when the tree fell on his mobile home at Toledo Bend Reservoir near Hemphill. Officials blame Laura for a total of 11 deaths, with the rest counted in Louisiana. Laura made landfall Thursday near the Texas-Louisiana border and sawed a devastating path as it moved north through Louisiana and later into Arkansas and Tennessee.