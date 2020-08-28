Today is Friday August 28, 2020

TLC looking to spin off more shows from ’90 Day Fiancé’

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2020 at 2:04 pm
“Darcy and Stacey” – TLC(LOS ANGELES) —  TLC is looking to add “one or two” more spinoffs to its 90 Day Fiancé franchise, bringing the number to 12, according to Deadline.  

90 Day Fiancé, which first aired in 2014, has already spawned Before the 90 DaysThe Other WayWhat Now?Pillow TalkThe Family ChantelSelf-QuarantinedHappily Ever AfterB90 Strikes Back! and Darcey and Stacey

At the same time, Howard Lee, President and General Manager of TLC, warns “It’s very important that we don’t just create a spin-off or sequel just for the sake of it.  We want to make sure that we’re not just ripping ourselves off, franchise after franchise.”

By George Costantino
