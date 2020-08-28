Athens man arrested in connection with Henderson Co drug bust

ATHENS — An Athens man suspected of dealing methamphetamine, was arrested late Thursday night. Henderson County deputies raided the home of Demarcus Kiser, 34, who is charged with possession and manufacturing. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said in a press brief that Kiser is also being charged with tampering, after attempting to flush some of the evidence. Deputies executed the warrant after 11 p.m. at the Broadmore residence. Both charges are felonies.