Basic peace officer classes beginning in November

KILGORE — The East Texas Police Academy at Kilgore College, announced Friday, two new Day Basic Peace Officer courses and one new Night Basic Peace Officer course. The courses are 775-hour training courses leading to licensing as a peace officer in Texas. The Day Basic Peace Officer courses begin, Nov. 2, at ETPA in Kilgore, and Nov. 9, at the Texarkana Police Department’s Special Operations and Training Center. The courses meet Monday through Friday, and last approximately 19 weeks. The Night Basic Peace Officer courses will begin Nov. 2, at the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office in Sulphur Springs.

The Night Basic Peace Officer course will meet Monday through Thursday evenings, and on certain weekends. The Night Basic Peace Officer courses typically last 6-8 months. Tuition and fees for each course is $2,075, with grant funding available for cadets who are employed by a law enforcement agency. For information on the application process, please visit http://www.kilgore.edu/etpa or call (903) 983-8663.