Mental health media campaign to target AFF

TYLER — Agriculture, Forestry, and commercial Fisherman workers are not only subject to physical injury, but also the risk of behavioral and mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, substance use, and death by suicide. For this reason, the Southwest Center for Agriculture Health Injury Protection announced Friday, the newly created social media promotion, that targets AFF. Messages will be aimed at various stressors in AFF work and break down the stigma of mental health. The promotion runs August 2020 to Spring of 2021. If your organization or business would like to participate, visit http://www.swagcenter.org.