Tyler receives Governor’s Community Achievement Award and $290K

TYLER — Keep Texas Beautiful has recognized Tyler as one of ten winners of the 2020 Governor’s Community Achievement Awards. The city announced the honor on Friday. In partnership with TxDOT, the GCAA is commemorating the Rose City for outstanding community improvement. The award has celebrated Texas communities for more than 50 years. This year, the ten winning communities will share $2 million in landscape funding from TxDOT; and Tyler will receive $290,000 for a landscaping project. To learn more click the link. https://youtu.be/oJeI0jKODVU.