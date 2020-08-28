E TX officer dies after testing positive for coronavirus

WINNSBORO — A 55-year-old correctional officer has died after testing positive for COVID-19. According to our news partner KETK, James Weston Jr., tested positive for the coronavirus on August 20th. Weston had been self-quarantining before his body was found six days later. Correctional Officer Weston served 13 years with the TDCJ and worked at the Johnston Unit in Winnsboro. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has had twenty-one employees that have died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.