Celebrities will flock to US Open gala — virtually

ABC/Heidi Gutman(NEW YORK) — As is the case every year, the US Open gala will serve up lots of stars, and this year’s will be no different — except that they’ll be there virtually.

The tennis championship gets underway next week without spectators, but Page Six reports there will be no shortage of stars for the opening night party, which aims to raise $5 million for Rally to Rebuild, which supports National Junior Tennis and Learning.

This year, however, the stars will shine via Zoom.

USTA Foundation mainstay Alec Baldwin will speak, as will Dr. Oz, Katie Couric, Shark Tank stars Daymond John and Robert Herjavec, and Mike Tyson, as well as tennis legends Chris Evert and John McEnroe.

By Stephen Iervolino

