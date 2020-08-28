Blake Lively hilariously thirsts over husband Ryan Reynolds in self-indulgent birthday shoutout

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — It’s been nearly a decade since Ryan Reynolds was crowned People‘s sexiest man alive, however, that hasn’t stopped his wife Blake Lively from proudly flaunting the Deadpool star’s dashing good looks and literally superheroic physique.

Lively, who turned 33 on Tuesday, shared an unexpected gift her husband flashed when rolling out the birthday cake and candles.

On her Instagram stories on Thursday, the Gossip Girl alum posted an innocent-looking photo of Reynolds, 43, walking her strawberry shortcake-like dessert over so she could blow out the candles and make a wish. However, as the slideshow progresses, her eyes were on something else entirely.

The next photo is a close up shot of Reynold’s chiseled arm and, the one after that, is zoomed in even closer. The hilariously relatable slideshow zooms in five times before ending with Lively focusing solely on her husband’s bicep.

Adding the icing to her own cake, she even added an ultra cheeky animated gif below the object of her affection, which declares, “Happy Birthday to Me.”

The two wed in 2012 and share three daughters, five-year-old James, three-year-old Inez and a nearly one year old child who fans believe is named Betty due to clues left on a Taylor Swift song of the same name.

By Megan Stone

