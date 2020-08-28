‘Glee’ alum Amber Riley pays tribute to Naya Rivera on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’Posted/updated on: August 28, 2020 at 8:04 am
(LOS ANGELES) — Amber Riley delivered a touching tribute to her late friend and former Glee co-star Naya Rivera on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Riley, performed “A Moment” as photos of Rivera appeared on a screen beside Riley, including one of Naya holding her four-year-old son Josey as Riley powerfully belted out the ballad.
Earlier, Riley got some encouragement from another one of her former Glee co-stars, including Chord Overstreet, who tweeted, “I can’t wait to see this amber!! You’re gonna crush it! Love you Amb!”
Rivera died July 8 in Lake Piru, California from an accidental drowning. Josey was found safe on a pontoon boat she had rented earlier that day.
Riley has a self-titled EP due out October 2.
By George Costantino
