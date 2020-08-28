Advertisement

Biden targets Black, Latino voters with ‘digital takeovers’ during GOP convention

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2020 at 7:38 am

ABC NewsBy BEATRICE PETERSON, ABC News



(WASHINGTON) -- Hours after the finale of the Republican National Convention, former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign hit back at its rival party, criticizing President Donald Trump for spending over $26 million dollars on paid media this week.



The Biden campaign's latest push against the Republican Party comes as they continue to court Black and Latino voters.



To accomplish that, Biden and his team will be targeting voters digitally, taking over the homepage of media brands Complex and Univision.



This digital effort is an attempt to reach millennials and Generation Z voters as part of the Democrats' online counter-programming plan, which has run throughout the entire RNC convention.



Additionally, the Biden campaign will launch the hashtag #TheNewAdministration, pitching to voters the need for a change in the government -- something he would be glad to provide with the help of his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., this November.



This digital "takeover" of Complex and Univision is a part of larger overall strategy lead by Cameron Trimble and Joel Maysonet. Democrats say it will be the first of several takeovers that the Biden campaign hopes to launch in order to court supporters by focusing on "culturally important media outlets" as a way of targeting and engaging with them directly. Kamau Marshall, director of strategic communications for the Biden campaign said the ads and online takeovers "represent our extensive efforts to engage voters of all constituency groups by bringing our messaging to them."



Marshall noted that the takeover is a part of the campaign's overall strategy during the RNC.

"After four days of the Republicans ignoring the facts about COVID-19 and the state of our nation, we’re proud to position ourselves across various digital spaces as the responsible and accountable candidates to lead Americans into a safe, inclusive and prosperous future," he said.



In addition to Univision and Complex, the Biden campaign will take over the YouTube masthead promoting their new ad, "Anthem." The one-minute digital ad features empty sports stadiums, schools and closed businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, and ends with the words "Trump put America on the sidelines, Let's get back in the game."

The shorter 15-second version of the ad will be streamed on YouTube and Hulu. Other tailored versions, looking at specific sports' fanbases in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- all battleground states -- will also be streamed on various platforms.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back