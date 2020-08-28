North Tyler shooting under investigation

TYLER — Tyler police are investigating a Thursday night shooting. According to officials, it happened around 9:20 at a basketball court on W. 29th St and Carter Blvd in north Tyler. The victim, who had been shot multiple times, was transported by private vehicle but flagged down a Tyler officer at the intersection of N. Palace Ave and W. Ferguson St. The officer transported the victim to UT Health – Beckham. The victim’s status is unknown at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.