Scoreboard roundup — 8/27/20

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2020 at 5:50 am
iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE
San Diego 10, Seattle 7
Seattle 8, San Diego 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE
LA Angels 12, Houston 5
Boston at Toronto (Postponed)
Baltimore at Tampa Bay (Postponed)
Minnesota at Detroit
Oakland at Texas

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3
LA Dodgers 7, San Francisco 0
LA Dodgers 2, San Francisco 0
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 1
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 0
Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 0
Colorado at Arizona (Postponed)
Miami at NY Mets (Postponed)
Philadelphia at Washington (Postponed)

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Boston at Philadelphia (Unnecessary) (Boston wins 4-0)
Toronto at Brooklyn (Unnecessary) (Toronto wins 4-0)
Denver at Utah (Postponed) (Utah leads 3-2)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Philadelphia at NY Islanders (Postponed) (Series tied 1-1)
Vegas at Vancouver (Postponed) (Series tied at 1-1)

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Chicago at Indiana (Postponed)
Dallas at New York (Postponed)
Las Vegas at Seattle (Postponed)

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

