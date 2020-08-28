Scoreboard roundup — 8/27/20

Scoreboard roundup — 8/27/20Posted/updated on: August 28, 2020 at 5:50 am
By ABC News
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
INTERLEAGUE
San Diego 10, Seattle 7
Seattle 8, San Diego 3
AMERICAN LEAGUE
LA Angels 12, Houston 5
Boston at Toronto (Postponed)
Baltimore at Tampa Bay (Postponed)
Minnesota at Detroit
Oakland at Texas
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3
LA Dodgers 7, San Francisco 0
LA Dodgers 2, San Francisco 0
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 1
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 0
Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 0
Colorado at Arizona (Postponed)
Miami at NY Mets (Postponed)
Philadelphia at Washington (Postponed)
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Boston at Philadelphia (Unnecessary) (Boston wins 4-0)
Toronto at Brooklyn (Unnecessary) (Toronto wins 4-0)
Denver at Utah (Postponed) (Utah leads 3-2)
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Philadelphia at NY Islanders (Postponed) (Series tied 1-1)
Vegas at Vancouver (Postponed) (Series tied at 1-1)
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Chicago at Indiana (Postponed)
Dallas at New York (Postponed)
Las Vegas at Seattle (Postponed)
