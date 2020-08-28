Scoreboard roundup — 8/27/20

iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

San Diego 10, Seattle 7

Seattle 8, San Diego 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

LA Angels 12, Houston 5

Boston at Toronto (Postponed)

Baltimore at Tampa Bay (Postponed)

Minnesota at Detroit

Oakland at Texas

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3

LA Dodgers 7, San Francisco 0

LA Dodgers 2, San Francisco 0

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 1

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 0

Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 0

Colorado at Arizona (Postponed)

Miami at NY Mets (Postponed)

Philadelphia at Washington (Postponed)

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Boston at Philadelphia (Unnecessary) (Boston wins 4-0)

Toronto at Brooklyn (Unnecessary) (Toronto wins 4-0)

Denver at Utah (Postponed) (Utah leads 3-2)



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Philadelphia at NY Islanders (Postponed) (Series tied 1-1)

Vegas at Vancouver (Postponed) (Series tied at 1-1)



WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Chicago at Indiana (Postponed)

Dallas at New York (Postponed)

Las Vegas at Seattle (Postponed)

