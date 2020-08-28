Can Bill and Ted save the box office? Stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter says they’ll save more than that

Courtesy of Orion Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — With the COVID-19 pandemic upending the movie and television industry, a brand new film hits the big screen today, Bill and Ted Face the Music, and stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winters believe the movie couldn’t have arrived at a better time.

With theaters opening back up after a long pause, albeit now at limited capacity, Reeves was first asked by ABC Audio if he thinks the film, which is about Bill and Ted saving the world again, can save the beleaguered box office.

“I hope so,” he expressed. “Hopefully people can feel safe and go to the movies because I know I miss going to the movies.”

The 55-year-old Reeves, who plays Ted, also shared his vision of what a perfect opening night would look like, “I personally wish that I could go have an opening of Bill and Ted and invite all my friends and eat some popcorn and laugh and feel good.”

Reeves knows he’s not the only one who misses laughing with other people and, because of this pandemic, the world is in an emotional place that needs a Bill and Ted comeback.

“Bill and Ted Face the Music is really about family and community, that we’re all in this together,” he noted. “Let’s let’s laugh, let’s love, let’s be excellent! Party on, man.”

Volleying off the sentiment, Winters says Bill and Ted share an important message that the globe is desperate to hear due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“[It] is very much about people coming together and about community,” Said Winters, adding that the theme is present in all three films. “[It’s] about the importance of of humanity being open and being one.”

Bill and Ted Face the Music is in theaters now and available for streaming rental this weekend.