RNC 2020 Live: Trump to accept nomination from White House, Ivanka Trump to speak

Drew Angerer/Getty ImagesBy LIBBY CATHEY, ABC News

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — The Republican National Convention concludes Thursday and the fall campaign season officially kicks off when President Donald Trump formally accepts the GOP nomination for a second term as president in a speech he will deliver from the White House West Lawn.

A fireworks display is expected to light up the sky above the Washington Monument at the conclusion of his remarks.

Senior adviser Ivanka Trump will introduce her father on the final night of what’s become a norms-busting political convention, which has showcased the pageantry of the presidency in unprecedented ways and transformed the White House into a backdrop for Trump’s campaign — despite some of the proceedings appearing to violate ethics laws.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and the president’s personal attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani are also expected to speak Thursday.

In addition, convention watchers will hear from the parents of humanitarian aid worker Kayla Mueller, who was killed by the Islamic State while a hostage, and Alice Johnson, a woman who was serving a life sentence in federal prison until Trump commuted her sentence — an effort in part pushed by Kim Kardashian West.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will face Democratic nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the general election on Nov. 3, though some Americans are expecting to receive their ballots as early as next week.

9:14 p.m. Trump to deliver ‘tough’ speech blasting Biden’s record, campaign aides say



Trump is set to deliver a blistering speech to accept his nomination, targeting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on a slew of topics including borders, taxes, energy policy, trade, China and crime, according to Trump campaign aides.

The president is expected to blast Biden with familiar lines of attacks including hammering his decades long career in Washington and reiterating his claim that Democrats’ agenda is “the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee,” according to excerpts from Trump’s RNC acceptance speech.

Trump will lay out “two distinct visions: the president’s vision against Joe Biden’s vision,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said, while detailing the “unvarnished Joe Biden record and the unvarnished Joe Biden agenda” and not the “cleansed scrubbed version that we saw during the Democratic National Convention.”

The president will also place a strong emphasis on “jobs and economic recovery and economic excellence” while claiming Biden’s record is one that had “raised taxes will raise taxes again.”

Biden told ABC “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir in an interview which aired Sunday that his administration would impose “no new taxes” to households making under $400,000 a year.

Trump will also mention Hurricane Laura and “ask for God’s blessing” for those in its path and mention the unrest in American cities, the campaign said.

— ABC News’ Will Steakin and Terrance Smith



9:09 p.m. McConnell: Considers it his ‘responsibility to look out for Middle America’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he considers it his “responsibility to look out for Middle America.”

“I’m immensely proud of the work the Republican Senate has done. We are the firewall against Nancy Pelosi’s agenda.”

9:05 p.m. Rep. Jeff Van Drew: ‘The party had moved from liberal to radical’

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who left the Democratic Party to become a Republican slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of the so-called “Squad.”

“I was already uncomfortable with a San Francisco liberal running the House,” he said adding that now “the party had moved from liberal to radical.”

“Joe Biden is being told what to do by the radicals running my former party, the same radicals trying to install him as their puppet president,” he continued.

8:58 p.m. RNC alludes to protests against police violence, without mentioning victims by name

According to the ABC News’ Political Unit’s count Jacob Blake’s name has been mentioned one time during the Republican National Convention — during the opening prayer on Tuesday night.

Blake is a 29-year-old black man who police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot seven times in the back on Sunday, leading to several days of protests calling to end police violence against people of color.

On the second night of the convention Norma Urrabazo, pastor of the International Church of Las Vegas, called for healing to Blake and his family and community.

“Lord, we come before you to ask for your spirit of peace to come over hurting communities in Wisconsin tonight. We pray for healing and comfort to Jacob Blake and his family. We pray for your protection over those who put their lives in harm’s way to bring safety and security to our streets,” Urrabazo said in the opening prayer.

Vice President Mike Pence alluded to protests around Blake’s shooting and George Floyd’s death without mentioning them by name in his acceptance speech on Wednesday night, saying “We will have law and order on the streets of this country for every American of every race and creed and color.”

“The American people know we don’t have to choose between supporting law enforcement and standing with our African-American neighbors to improve the quality of their lives, education, jobs, and safety,” Pence said.

“And from the first days of this administration, we’ve done both. And we will keep supporting law enforcement and keep supporting our African-American and minority communities across this land for four more years.”

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told ABC News’ Powerhouse Politics podcast that speakers can and should mention Blake, noting that the president has reached out to the family and that a lot of the remarks were pretaped.

— ABC News’ Alisa Wiersema





8:45 p.m. Protesters gather near White House ahead of Trump’s acceptance speech

Protesters have been gathering at Black Lives Matter plaza near the White House ahead of the president’s acceptance speech later tonight.

“The president has a history of being silent when it comes to the shooting and the killing of Black Americans,” ABC News White House correspondent Rachel Scott said on ABC News Live, “and it’s that silence and the lack of action that promotes the outrage that you are seeing.”

8:34 p.m. Jonathan Karl on the convention event at the White House



On ABC News Live, Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl said the set up for a convention event left him, “practically speechless, here. I have been covering the White House on and off for two decades. … Here we have the entire South Lawn of the White House transformed into the hall, the venue, for a national political convention.”

8:23 p.m. DNC to air ad slamming Trump’s leadership during Republican National Convention

The Democratic National Committee plans to counter Trump’s acceptance speech with an ad casting Trump as a failed leader by using his own words during the 2016 convention. It will be overlaid with footage from events during his first term in office, including video from the white supremacist rally that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017.

“Donald Trump’s chaotic leadership and divisive rhetoric has been a disaster for Americans. His failures have led to over 180,000 deaths, left millions unemployed and decimated our economy,” said DNC War Room senior spokesperson Lily Adams. “During his 2016 convention, Trump himself spoke against the same sort of chaos he has caused in our country. It’s clear to Americans that we can’t afford four more years of Trump.”

The minute-long ad will air on television in Washington and is part of a six-figure ad buy over the week.

It starts with the president at the 2016 convention saying, “The most basic duty of government is to defend the lives of its own citizens, any government that fails to do so is unworthy to lead.”

Democrats have tried to counter-program the Republicans’ convention in some way every night.

Projected messages onto the Trump International Hotel by multimedia artist Robin Bell, during the second night of the Republican National Convention in Washington, Aug. 25, 2020.

— ABC News’ Quinn Scanlan

8:18 p.m. COVID-19 protocol for the Trump’s White House remarks: Document

ABC News obtained a document from a RNC source that was sent to some guests invited to the evening’s celebration at the White House. It included details on the coronavirus protocols in place — or lack thereof.

The document made no mention of COVID-19 tests. Instead, it asks guests to stay home if they aren’t feeling well, experiencing symptoms, have recently tested positive for the virus or have recently been in close contact with someone who has.

It says masks are only required at arrival and in security screening areas and encouraged in “high-traffic areas including restrooms and hospitality spaces.” It also says to “practice social distancing whenever possible.”

Upwards of 1,500 people are expected to attend Trump’s speech, sources tell ABC News, and photos show chairs placed on the South Lawn without six-feet of distance recommended by the CDC.

Separately, the Trump campaign sent a statement to the print pool reporter in response to a request for details about COVID-19 protocols, screening, testing and masks.

The statement — from an executive at the company the RNC is working with, Patronus Medical — says that “strict protocols are in full compliance with multiple guidelines set forth by the United States Centers for Disease Control, the District of Columbia Department of Public Health, and other leading authorities on health safety.”

No other details were provided.

— ABC News’ Rachel Scott and Ben Gittleson

7:34 p.m. DHS employees receive Hatch Act warning after acting secretary’s RNC appearance, ahead of White House speech

An internal message sent out to all Department of Homeland Security employees Thursday, which was reviewed by ABC News, reminded them to not engage in “partisan political activity” after acting Secretary Chad Wolf participated in a naturalization ceremony earlier this week that was made part of the RNC’s prime time programming — a potential violation of the Hatch Act.

“We, as a department, are under heightened scrutiny during the presidential election cycle,” the email said. “It is important that we, DHS employees, are familiar with the policies surrounding partisan political activity to make sure we comply with them.”

The message comes as House Democrats have launched an investigation into Secretary of Mike Pompeo’s participation in the RNC while overseas on an official state trip.

— ABC News’ Luke Barr



7:17 p.m. RNC chair said she hopes Blake’s name will be mentioned in final night’s program

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told ABC News’ “Powerhouse Politics” podcast Thursday that she hoped Blake’s name comes up in convention speeches Thursday night, but she didn’t single out Trump’s speech.

“Of course, we can make mention of Jacob Blake’s name and the president has reached out to the family,” McDaniel told ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl.

Demonstrators rally to protest President Donald Trump’s acceptance of the Republican National Convention nomination at Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington.

She said the virtual nature of the speeches, prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, meant some speeches were taped before Blake was in the news.

“I hope that they do tonight. I think a lot of it has been pre-taped … because of the virtual nature of many of the speeches, that wasn’t in the news at the time that some of those speeches were taped. I’m saying right now as party chair we want to see this investigated; we want to see this seen through,” she said on Blake’s shooting.

— ABC News’ Terrance Smith

Thursday’s scheduled speakers include:

President Donald Trump

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy

New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew

Ivanka Trump, Trump’s daughter and senior adviser

Ja’Ron Smith, deputy assistant to the president

Ann Dorn, widow of slain retired police Capt. David Dorn

Debbie Flood, president of a Wisconsin manufacturing and steel company

Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and Trump’s personal attorney

Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse

Alice Johnson, criminal justice reform advocate and former federal inmate

Carl and Marsha Mueller, parents of American hostage Kayla Mueller, who was killed by ISIS

Wade Mayfield

Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship

