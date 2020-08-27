Ongoing walk-up testing site at Tyler Senior Center

TYLER — The Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services are providing free walk-up COVID-19 testing opportunities for anyone with or without COVID-19 symptoms. Ongoing testing began at the Tyler Senior Center, on Garden Valley Rd. on Wednesday and will run through the end of September. Testing happens Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Advance registration is not required and the tests are free to the public. Face masks are required to enter the facility. Persons being tested must have access to a cell phone as results will be returned by text message through TDEM. To find a free testing location in the East Texas area, visit https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/testing.