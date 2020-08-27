New faces in the Republican Party.

Does the name Kim Klacik ring a bell? If it doesn’t, it likely will soon. Kim Klacik is someone you should know.

She’s running for Congress in Maryland’s 7th congressional district – which partially encompasses Baltimore. The Maryland 7th is the seat to which the late Elijah Cummings was elected 13 times.

Three things to know about Kim Klacik. She’s black. She’s a Republican. And she has produced one of the best campaign ads in a generation. In a brilliant performance, Ms. Klacik walks through a dilapidated, burned out Baltimore as she tells viewers how that beleaguered city has been run by Democrats for more than 50 years.

The ad is a compelling indictment of the kind of one-party Democratic rule that has impoverished once great American cities like Detroit, St. Louis, Chicago and many others.

As Ms. Klacik walks among decimated, abandoned, boarded-up buildings on a godforsaken Baltimore street, she says this:

This is Baltimore. The real Baltimore. This is the reality for black people every single day. Crumbling infrastructure, abandoned homes, poverty and crime. Baltimore has been run by the Democrat Party for 53 years.”

The title of the ad is, “Black Lives Don’t Matter to Democrats,” and it’s a tour de force. It is well-produced and Ms. Klacik delivers the message flawlessly. She goes on to say:

The Democrat Party has betrayed the black people of Baltimore. If the politicians walked the streets like I do, they would see exactly how their policies and corruption affect us. But they don’t want to see it. They don’t want you to see this. “The worst place for a black person to live in America is a Democrat-controlled city.”

The black vote is arguably the only true remaining voting bloc in American politics. Hillary Clinton got 91 percent of it in 2016. But that may be changing. Slowly, to be sure. But changing, nonetheless.

To the extent that such change is underway, the argument can be made that the ball got rolling four years ago last week at a Donald Trump campaign event at which, in an appeal for support from black voters, he asked,

What the hell do you have to lose?”

The unchecked mayhem being allowed by Democratic leadership in cities like Minneapolis, Seattle and Portland has not gone unnoticed by many of the black voters who suffer disproportionately from the destruction and chaos. Nor did Joe Biden’s condescending assessment that if you don’t vote for him, “…you ain’t black.”

Still, Kim Klacik has an uphill battle for the congressional seat that she seeks. No Republican has ever held it. And Trump cannot even dream of receiving a majority of the black vote in 2020.

But he knows that he doesn’t have to. Trump knows that if Republican presidential candidates can consistently garner 15 percent or more of the black vote, it’s game over for Democrats. And thus Trump’s break with “expert” GOP orthodoxy in affirmatively reaching out to black voters.

It’s an outreach that appears to be bearing fruit.