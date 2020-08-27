Today is Thursday August 27, 2020

ETFB reschedules produce drop in Longview

Posted/updated on: August 27, 2020 at 3:46 pm
LONGVIEW — The East Texas Food Bank announced Wednesday night the Longview produce distribution originally planned for Friday, Aug. 28, has been rescheduled to Sept. 11 from 8 to 10 a.m. For anyone needing immediate food assistance, the East Texas Food Bank has 10 feeding partners in Gregg County. To find the full list with operating hours, address and contact information, click the link. https://www.easttexasfoodbank.org/coronavirus-covid-19-update/.

