Tyler apartment fire controlled before spread could occur

TYLER — Tyler firefighters responded to a structure fire Thursday morning at an apartment complex on Old Bullard Road. According to a Department press brief, the initial call came in 11:10 a.m. Firefighters gained control of the blaze at the Finley apartments in less than half an hour. Initial reports indicated smoke and flames were visible from an upstairs balcony. Firefighters quickly worked to gain access to the fire and prevent extension of the blaze to neighboring units. Investigators determined the fire originated in the area below an upstairs balcony, inside of an exterior wall space. Discarded smoking materials were located near this same area. Flames were extending upward through the wall, into the attic area where firefighters were able to prevent the spread of flames into other units. No injuries were reported.