UT Health Tyler offers new procedure to help reduce stroke risk

TYLER — The cardiology team at UT Health Tyler has successfully completed its first implantation of the Watchman™ left atrial appendage closure device. The minimally-invasive procedure helps reduce the risk of stroke in patients who suffer from non-valvular atrial fibrillation, commonly known as Afib. Afib is a common type of cardiac arrhythmia that affects more than 5 million Americans. Of the 795,000 Americans who experience a stroke annually, 20% occur in patients with Afib. Often, Afib-related strokes are more fatal and disabling.