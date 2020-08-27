City of Tyler still accepting applications for City Boards and Commissions

TYLER — The City of Tyler continues accepting applications for City Boards and Commissions. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31. Appointments will be made by the City Council at their Sept. 9 meeting. Those appointed will serve voluntarily and without pay for two-year terms. More information can be obtained about the boards and commissions opportunities by clicking the link: https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/city-clerk/boards-commissions.