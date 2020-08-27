Smith County, City of Tyler remind residents to only use 9-1-1 for emergencies

TYLER — While, heavy wind and rain did not impact the Tyler area as a result of Hurricane Laura, Smith County and the City of Tyler are reminding residents during and after a storm, to only contact 9-1-1 for in-progress emergencies requiring police, fire or medical assistance. Leaders say that It is critical to keep emergency call centers from being overloaded with non-emergency calls during a storm. Non-emergency calls can delay residents with real life-threatening emergencies to get proper needed responses.