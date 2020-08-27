Record enrollment for ETBU in spite of COVID-19

MARSHALL — Despite uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, East Texas Baptist University announced record enrollment celebrating an 8% increase in the student body over the Fall of 2019. In an ETBU press release, the school says this is the highest enrollment in the institutions 108 year history, and is the result of a commitment to providing an in-person, Christ-centered educational experience, and current collegiate students’ desire to have the traditional college experience offered on-campus. With a record number on campus, the school continues with extensive cleaning procedures. Also, the new Sisk Health Services Clinic under the leadership of a full-time nurse practitioner offers services that address minor illnesses, injuries, screenings, vaccinations, injections, and other basic services.