Samuel L. Jackson shares a very on-brand message to voters: “Vote motherf*****”

Steve Iervolino/ABC News(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) You know what Samuel L. Jackson had to say about snakes on planes and now he’s offering a pearl of advice to those eligible to vote in this year’s presidential election.

While it may be a little rough, Jackson doesn’t mince words to get his point across.

In an undated video of him at a party with actress and comedian Jennifer Lewis, the Django Unchained star flashes a highly judgmental glance at the camera as he remarks, “All you motherf******s who just turned 18 and everybody who didn’t vote the last [election] that’s over 18… vote motherf******s!”

Of course, the 71-year-old Jackson had some choice words for those who want to vote but still have to finish up some steps first in order to legally cast their ballots.

“Register and f****** vote,” he grunts, never breaking eye contact with the camera.

However, voters weren’t let off the hook even after Jackson said his piece as Lewis quickly jumped in with her own choice words.

“And get your a** out and vote,” the black-ish star scolds while wagging a stern finger at the camera. “Y’all wanted to see me and Sam Jackson in the same room, well, here it is.”

Jackson summed up his and Lewis’ feelings in his succinct caption of the Wednesday upload, “We said what we said??”

For those wanting to heed Jackson and Lewis’ advice and cast a ballot in the upcoming election should check their state’s registration deadline on vote.org, which provides a detailed state-by-state summary of when the last day of enrollment is.

The 2020 presidential election, set for November 3, is less than 70 days away.