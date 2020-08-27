Labor Day Sales 2020: Browse the best in fashion, beauty, home and more

artisteer/iStock By JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Labor Day is a great day to honor the American labor movement, indulge in some relaxing time off and, of course, shop. Throughout the three-day holiday weekend, brands are offering deals on everything from fashion and beauty favorites to some of the best home goods. While sale announcements are still rolling out, there are several retailers that have already started to spill the details. Check out some of the deals below: Fashion Old Navy: Score up to 50% off storewide Aug. 25 to Sept. 3. Levi's: Get 40% off on women's and kid's jeans at Macy's from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7. Rebecca Minkoff: Get up to 75% off all sale items. Eloquii: Starting Sept. 2 to Sept. 5, snag up to 60% off the entire site. Sterling Forever: The jewelry retailer is offering 20% off a $75 purchase with code SHINE20. Or, get 30% off a $150 purchase with code SHINE30 from Sept. 4 through Sept. 7. Beauty & Hair PUR Cosmetics: From Sept. 3 to 7, 2020 buy one, get one 50% off sitewide using code LABORDAY20. African Pride: The haircare brand is giving 25% products off at Sally Beauty Aug. 23 to Sept. 30 online and in stores. LORAC: Score 25% off at Amazon.com on select items from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11. Stila Cosmetics: From Sept. 4 to Sept. 7 get free priority shipping on orders $50 and up. Plus, get a free deluxe huge mascara with any order with code HUGE. Additionally, if you try products using YouCam, you will get a pop-up code for 20%, which will run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 30. Kate Somerville: Snag a free Goat Milk Cleanser with any $68 online purchase with code LABORDAYGM. Viktor & Rolf: Get 60% off on select scents Aug. 28 to Sept. 7 online. Home Bed Bath & Beyond: Get up to $100 off select Dyson vacuums, $100 off select Shark vacuums, 30% off large Yankee Candle jars and more. Macy's: Enjoy 65% off cookware essentials. Martha Stewart Collection: From Aug. 31 to Sept. 7 get 65% off on Martha Stewart Collection quilts and bedspreads at Macy's. Frontgate: Save up to 50% off sitewide on select items from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7. Allswell: Get 15% off Luxe and Supreme offerings and 20% off everything else -- excluding bed frames, toppers and Littles, from Aug. 20 to Sept. 8. Use code PERFECTROOM. Electronics and Tech Lenovo: Get up to 40% off ThinkPads and tablets for less than $200 from Aug. 24 to Sept. 14. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

