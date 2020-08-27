Weekly unemployment claims top one million again

courtneyk/iStockBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — The latest tally of weekly unemployment data shows no reprieve for a labor market battered by the coronavirus pandemic as one million more workers filed jobless claims last week, according to the Labor Department.

Earlier this month, the number of new weekly unemployment filings dipped below the one million mark for the first time since March, offering a sign of hope for a labor market that has been battered by the crisis. The relief appears to be short-lived, however, as the figure has since bounced back over that threshold.

While the number of new weekly claims has fallen since peaking at nearly 6.9 million in the last week of March, the streak of pandemic-induced layoffs remains unprecedented.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.