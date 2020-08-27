Rescuers poised to move in as Hurricane Laura still howls

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (AP) — Laura is still a Category 2 hurricane as it moves deeper over Louisiana, six hours after making landfall as a Category 4. That’s no longer considered catastrophic but still extremely dangerous. Forecasters were predicting an unsurvivable storm surge along a stretch of coastline from Port Arthur, Texas to points east of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and more than 580,000 residents were ordered to evacuate. Rescuers now have to wait for howling winds to die down before they look for survivors. The Federal Emergency Management Agency director says resources are in place to help in the weeks and months ahead.