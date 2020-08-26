KC closed, classes canceled Thursday due to threat from Hurricane Laura

KC closed, classes canceled Thursday due to threat from Hurricane LauraPosted/updated on: August 26, 2020 at 6:23 pm
KILGORE — Kilgore College will be closed Thursday, Aug. 27, with the threat of Hurricane Laura looming in the Northeast Texas area. Officials said night classes would still be held Wednesday, but no in-person, remote, or online classes will be held Thursday. KC plans to resume normal operations Friday depending on the effects of the storm. Check the KC website at http://www.kilgore.edu for the most up-to-date information.