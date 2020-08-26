City of Longview prepares for inclement weather event

LONGVIEW — The City of Longview announced Wednesday afternoon, that they are making plans for potential impacts from Hurricane Laura. The hurricane is expected to make land at a Category 4 storm and is forecast to travel past East Texas over the next 48 hours. The weather event is expected to drop several inches of rain, bring tropical storm force winds of 39 to 73 miles per hour, and cause flash flooding. Longview has compiled resources from across the city to help residents stay informed and prepared for the storms.