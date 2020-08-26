Overton ISD cancels classes for Thursday

Overton ISD announced on Wednesday they will not be having classes on Thursday due to an approaching weather system. In a media release, the district cites “an abundance of caution” as the reason for the cancellation. At a news conference on Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott said that the impact of the storm could be felt well beyond the “projected cone” of Hurricane Laura, with heavy rain and high winds anticipated. The district plans to resume their regular schedule on Friday, barring unforeseen circumstances.