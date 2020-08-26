Milwaukee Bucks to boycott Game 5 over Jacob Blake shooting: Report

iStock/Yuliia ZatulaBY: MARK OSBORNE

(MILWAUKEE) — The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic over the shooting over Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, earlier this week, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Blake was shot seven times and is paralyzed after being shot by police. The shooting has caused violent protests in Kenosha the last few nights.

The Bucks lead the series 3-1, and were scheduled to play Game 5 at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Milwaukee is the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in the NBA playoffs. They lost Game 1, but have won three straight games. The team features Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA MVP, who was named defensive player of the year on Wednesday.

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell tweeted “WE DEMAND CHANGE! SALUTE @Bucks” in response to the shooting.

