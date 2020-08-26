Netflix pulling the plug on ‘Altered Carbon’

Diyah Pera/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — The sci-fi series Altered Carbon is set in a world where a person can live forever, but in the real world, Altered Carbon won’t.

Netflix has pulled the plug on the series after two seasons.

Based on the book series by British writer Richard K. Morgan, the show’s conceit is that a person’s consciousness can be endlessly re-uploaded into new “skins,” and its lead character, Takeshi Kovacs, was one example. He was played by Will Yun Lee, Joel Kinnaman and, most recently, Anthony Mackie.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that COVID-19 wasn’t behind Netflix’s decision to pull the plug. Instead, the streaming service weighed the lavish show’s big budget versus its streaming audience, and Altered Carbon came up short.

By Stephen Iervolino

