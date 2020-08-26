Check out a sneak-peek of ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’, and a most excellent 360-degree movie experience

Patti Perret/Orion Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Orion Pictures has just released a clip from its upcoming threequel Bill & Ted Face the Music, and has announced the creation of an immersive, 360 experience that lets you step into their well-worn Vans to explore their world.

The clip features Alex Winter’s Bill and Keanu Reeves’ Ted meeting up in Hell with their old pal Death, again played by William Sadler. However, despite their most excellent time together in Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, Death isn’t too happy to see them this time. “Talk to the hand!” he tells the pair, after apparently wrapping up his 75,000th game of hopscotch with himself.

Available through your smartphone or VR gear, Bill & Ted’s Most Triumphant, Non-Heinous 360 Adventure Through Space and Time As We Know It lets you explore Wyld Stallyns’ garage band setup, before you set off through the Circuits of Time to visit some of the far-flung locations the pair go on in their new big screen adventure.

Bill & Ted Face the Music has the now middle-aged high school pals trying to come to terms with their not having fulfilled their destiny as the writers of the song that will save the universe. Their daughters, played by Bridgette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving, tag along on their dads’ inter-dimensional adventure.

Also starring Kristen Schaal, Jayma Mays, Holland Taylor, Kid Cudi, Jillian Bell and SNL‘s Beck Bennett, Bill & Ted Face the Music will be released on demand and in theaters this Friday, August 28.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.