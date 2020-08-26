Gregg County Historical Museum closed on Thursday

The Gregg County Historical Museum will be closed on Thursday. In a press release, the group is admonishing patrons to stay safe and dry during the first alert weather day. Hurricane Laura is expected to impact East Texas with high winds and heavy rain.

Maximum wind gusts of 80 mph or more are possible and could be felt as far North as Longview. Rain will likely increase as well. Rainfall totals of 4″-6″ will be possible, if not more in East Texas.