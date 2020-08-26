Today is Wednesday August 26, 2020

Bat tests positive for rabies in Longview

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2020 at 3:46 pm
LONGVIEW — The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed Wednesday, that a bat found in Northwest Longview has tested positive for rabies. There was no contact with any people at the location and only the dog is currently being vaccinated. The dog will be given a booster shot and observed for the next 45 days as required under Texas law. Animal Services is reminding citizens that they should always refrain from touching or handling any wild animals, especially those that appear sick or injured.

