Jacksonville to close public buildings for Thursday

Jacksonville to close public buildings for ThursdayPosted/updated on: August 26, 2020 at 3:40 pm
JACKSONVILLE — The City of Jacksonville will close all public buildings and offices Thursday in advance of Hurricane Laura. According to our news partner KETK, the closings are “a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of employees and residents.” Essential services will be operational during the closure. The city will make an announcement by 4:00 PM on Thursday concerning City offices for the last day of the work week.