NETRMA waives Toll 49 fees due to Hurricane

TYLER — The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority announced Wednesday, they started waving fees at noon on Toll 49 to help facilitate Texas coast evacuees ahead of Hurricane Laura. Interim CEO Everett Owen told KTBB there has been a definite increase in traffic and he expects that to continue. “We saw a 10 to 15% increase in the number of cars on the road, and I expect that to be significantly higher particularly given the magnitude of the storm and how it increased.” The decision to waive toll fees came by request from Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran.

Everett continued,”The roads ought to still be free flowing, in other words there shouldn’t be any back-ups or anything like that. So if people are patient, follow the rules, only pass during passing lanes, everything should be fine. But, obviously this is a two lane toll road so people do have to be alert.” Tolls will remain waived until noon on Friday. NET RMA will be displaying variable message signs along Toll 49 at highway 110, State Highway 155 and U.S.69 informing drivers they can take Toll 49 to bypass Tyler and get to Interstate 20 or further North to U.S.69.