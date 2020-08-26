Today is Wednesday August 26, 2020

Houston firm drops bribe suit against ex Venezuela oil czar

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2020 at 1:46 pm
MIAMI (AP) – A Houston energy firm has dropped a lawsuit against Venezuela’s former oil czar, who it had accused of orchestrating demands for a $10 million bribe to approve an asset sale in the South American country. The dismissal came in a filing in Houston federal court Wednesday by Harvest Natural Resources. Harvest in 2018 won a default judgment against Rafael Ramirez for $472 million after the former Venezuelan official failed to contest the allegations in the civil lawsuit. Ramirez oversaw the OPEC nation’s oil industry for a decade as oil minister and president of its national oil company, PDVSA. But he later fell out with the socialist government.

