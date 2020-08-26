Hurricane predicted all the way towards I-20 in E TX

MARSHALL — Laura is predicted to be a hurricane all the way up towards Interstate 20 in East Texas. Reggie Cooper, the Marshall Fire Chief, who also heads up the Emergency Management Division says residents should be ready. “Stay prepared get the things you need, get things in your house that you need. Your food, and things so you don’t have to be out during bad weather.” He says they are also preparing for a large number of people to shelter in Marshall. He says it may be a rainy shelter, but it will be much better than in the Beaumont area.