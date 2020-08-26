Thursday trash and recycling collection delayed

Thursday trash and recycling collection delayedPosted/updated on: August 26, 2020 at 11:59 am
LONGVIEW — High winds and heavy rains are expected from Hurricane Laura on Thursday. With that thought in mind, the City of Longview Sanitation Division has announced they will delay regular trash, recycling and bulky item collection until Friday. Residents are asked not to place carts curbside until Friday. The temporary change in collection affects Thursday customers only. However, all customers are encouraged to secure trash and recycling carts in advance of the possible storm.