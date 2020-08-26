City Council approves $1.5 million contract and change order for Consent Decree projects

TYLER — The Tyler City Council voted without opposition Wednesday to implement a contract with IPR South Central and execute a change order on a contract with Taplin Group, LLC for Consent Decree projects. The $1,567,405 contract with IPR South Central is for manhole and pipe rehab. IPR South Central’s construction activities include cured-in-place pipe work, pipe bursting and point repairs on gravity sewer mains and coating and lining manholes. The $194,137.75 change order to a contract with Taplin Group, LLC will provide cleaning and CCTV recording of an additional 107,290 feet of sanitary sewer lines.

This 23 percent amendment to the $844,073.85 original contract. The City of Tyler entered into a Consent Decree with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 2017 to address the City’s aging wastewater collection system and resulting discharges.