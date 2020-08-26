NET Health announces free covid testing

TYLER — Testing for COVID-19 is being offered at several locations across East Texas. NET Health announced Wednesday free coronavirus testing opportunities being made available to residents from any city in East Texas who can receive a free test at either of these locations. Appointments may be required. Symptoms for COVID-19 include fever and/or chills, cough, fatigue, sore throat, headaches, body aches/muscle or joint pain, nasal congestion, shortness of breath, or loss of taste and/or smell.

Tyler Senior Center 1915 Garden Valley Road in Tyler

Starting on Wednesday August 26th from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Continuing Mondays through Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., until further notice

Available for anyone – whether you have symptoms or not

No appointment needed: this is a walk-in testing location and face coverings are required

Oral saliva testing is the method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)

Valid ID required & contact info will be requested when tested, not while waiting in line

Persons must provide a working cell phone number

Results will be provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and not by NET Health

For more information click the link.

https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/uploads/cms/nav-7-5f4582b76f92f.png.

Brookshire’s Culinary Center 200 Rice Road in Tyler

Every Monday and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., until further notice

Closed on Labor Day

This drive-thru testing site is only by appointment only

Available for anyone – whether you have symptoms or not

Self-administered nasal swab testing being provided at this location (no antibody testing)

Persons must provide an email address, so that you can receive your test results

Results will be provided to you by eTrueNorth, and not by NET Health

Click the link to register for an appointment

https://doineedacovid19test.com/.

Louis Morgan Drugs Pharmacy #1 1900 S. High Street in Longview

Every Monday through Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., until further notice

Closed on Labor Day

This drive-thru testing site is only by appointment only

Available for anyone – whether you have symptoms or not

Self-administered nasal swab testing provided at this location (no antibody testing)

Persons must provide an email address, so that you can receive your test results

Results will be provided to you by eTrueNorth, and not by NET Health

Click the link to register for an appointment.

https://doineedacovid19test.com/.

The flyers for each location is also available on NETHealthCOVID19.org, within the ‘Local Testing Options’ category on the main page, or by clicking the ‘Testing’ link at the top of the website. The direct link – https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/testing.