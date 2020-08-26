Gabrielle Union and Kirsten Dunst have some ideas for a potential ‘Bring It On’ sequel

“Bring It On” – Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — The pop culture phenomenon Bring It On recently celebrated its 20th anniversary and the movie’s original stars, Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union, feel that it’s time for a sequel.

While many beloved tv series and movies are being rebooted or getting the sequel treatment, the two leading ladies believe that, in order to continue Bring It On‘s story, it has to be just right and make sense.

Speaking with the movie’s director Peyton Reed and writer Jessica Bendinger in a virtual reunion of sorts hosted by the Oscars via Zoom on Tuesday, Dunst and Union began pitching ideas about what a potential future installment could look like.

“Maybe we’re like co-heads of the PTA. I don’t know,” offered Gabrielle, who also noted how amazed she is that Bring It On still has a cultural impact despite being two decades old.

Maintaining the franchise’s pop culture status in a possible sequel was a must, the two actresses agreed.

While Dunst enjoyed Union’s suggestion, she felt that the movie could also draw inspiration from another major cheerleading phenomenon and pitched, “Or we run a cheer school like Cheer,” in reference to the smash hit Emmy-nominated Netflix docuseries.

The 38-year-old actress added that, while they won’t be the in uniform or competing in the sequel, their characters would still be on the mat calling the shots like Cheer‘s head coach Monica Aldama.

“I feel like it’d be fun if we…I mean, it has to be a competition against somebody now,” expanded Dunst.

It’s unknown if a possible Bring It On sequel has been given the green light as the crew remained tight-lipped if something was in the works. However, as seen by Dunst and Union’s little brainstorming session, it seems the team is very excited about the possibility.

