Tom Cruise’s saw Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ in theaters and “Loved it”

(LONDON) — Tom Cruise, who is currently in London presumably to get back to work on Mission: Impossible 7, which was shut down in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic, did his part to coax people back into movies theaters by taking in a movie himself. Cruise’s pick: Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. The verdict?

“Loved it,” he is heard telling a fellow moviegoer in a 34-second video posted to the actor’s Twitter page.

Cruise also enjoyed being able to catch a movie in a real theater on a big screen for the first time in a long while.

“Here we are, back to the movies,” a masked Cruise says in the clip, while being driven through rainy London en route to the theater.

“Great to be back in the theater, everyone,” he tells the crowd as he’s leaving.

Tenet, which opened overseas this past weekend, is due in U.S. theaters on September 3.

Incidentally, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson had the opposite declaration about Tenet — though it referred to the dangers of spreading COVID-19, not a review of Nolan’s film. “Don’t go see Tenet or any other movie in a theater,” Derrickson posted. “There, I said it.”

He later clarified he was speaking to moviegoers in the States, not overseas, where theaters in many regions have been open for business.

Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 isn’t due out until 2021.

The superstar’s other major release, Top Gun: Maverick, which had already been bumped from its June 26th release date to December 23, will now fly into theaters on July 2, 2021.