Governor Abbott adds 36 counties to disaster declaration

EAST TEXAS — Governor Abbott has expanded the state disaster declaration adding 36 more counties ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Laura. The governor says Laura could increase to a category 4 hurricane. Governor Abbott, from the alternate state operations center in Austin saying they expect Hurricane Laura to be similar to Hurricanes Ike and Rita fast moving with heavy winds. The predicted ten foot high water surges have led to mandatory evacuations in the Beaumont, Port Arthur Texas city areas. Abbott says they’ve called for the full support of all relevant state agencies.

The added 36 counties include: Anderson, Angelina, Bowie, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Fort Bend, Franklin, Gregg, Grimes, Harrison, Houston, Leon, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Polk, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Travis, Trinity, Tyler, Upshur, Walker, Waller, Wharton, and Wood counties.