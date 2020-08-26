ABC News By MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Laura is an even stronger storm now compared to Tuesday with winds gusting at 110 mph which is just short of being a Category 3 major hurricane. Laura is expected to intensify to Category 4 with winds of 130 mph later Wednesday. Landfall is still expected on the Louisiana and Texas border line as a Category 3 or 4. Additionally, a storm surge of up to 15 feet is forecast from western Louisiana to eastern Texas. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Laura expected to become Category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds

