Laura expected to become Category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds
Posted/updated on:
August 26, 2020 at
6:19 am
ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News
(NEW YORK) -- Laura is an even stronger storm now compared to Tuesday with winds gusting at 110 mph which is just short of being a Category 3 major hurricane.
Laura is expected to intensify to Category 4 with winds of 130 mph later Wednesday.
Landfall is still expected on the Louisiana and Texas border line as a Category 3 or 4.
Additionally, a storm surge of up to 15 feet is forecast from western Louisiana to eastern Texas.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
