Today is Wednesday August 26, 2020

Texas families fleeing coast urged to take virus safeguards

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2020 at 4:50 am
AUSTIN (AP) – Mass evacuations along the Texas coast as Hurricane Laura approaches are unfolding with the pandemic also a concern. State officials Tuesday urged families to hunker down in hotels instead of shelters and loaded disinfectants onto buses that shuttled families inland to safety. More than 385,000 residents alone were told to flee the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur. The storm was expected to make landfall in Texas or Louisiana on late Wednesday or early Thursday.

