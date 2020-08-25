125 Smith County inmates test positive for COVID-19

TYLER — Another round of mass testing was conducted at both jails due to a recent surge of positive inmates at the Smith County Jail. The entire population of 408 inmates was tested at the North Jail Facility on Monday. The Department announced 125 came back positive for Covid-19. Each of these inmates are currently asymptomatic and would not have been detected if not for precautionary testing. More test results are pending for 86 inmates housed in the Towers section of the Central Jail Facility.

In total, 137 inmates have recently tested positive for Covid-19 at the North Jail Facility and 12 inmates have tested positive at the Central Jail Facility. Precautionary measures have been set in place to try and minimize the impact of Covid-19 to the rest of the jail population and detention staff.

For more information on the Smith County Sheriff’s Office visit http://www.smithcountysheriff.com. The Sheriff’s Office also has a FB page and can be followed on Twitter at @SmithCSO.