Crawford to be honored by LWV Smith County

TYLER — The League of Women Voters of Tyler/Smith County will commemorate Nancy Crawford, Executive Director of the Literacy Council of Tyler, with an annual Making Democracy Award. The local leader will be honored virtually on Friday at 6 p.m. during the League of Women Voters Annual Women’s Equality Day event, on their Facebook live platform. According to Tuesday’s press release, the award is an attempt to celebrate a community member that has been a leader and actively engaged in hands-on work to keep Smith County a strong and vibrant place to live.

This year the event will celebrate 100 years of votes for women. Dee Pendleton, President, of Tyler Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta will present “Lifting as We Climb – Why We Vote” which sheds light on the pivotal role that African American Women played in the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The League of Women Voters is made up of volunteers who do hands-on work that creates lasting change in the community. To learn more about League of Women Voters,click the link http://lwvtyler.org/.